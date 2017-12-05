Missing Charlotte woman, 8-year-old girl found safe in Missouri

A missing Charlotte woman and her 8-year-old daughter, who hadn't been seen since Monday afternoon, have been found safe in Missouri.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 33-year-old Megan Stack went to an EMS station outside St. Louis a short time ago and asked to be taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Authorities are working to reunite 8-year-old Ava Stack with other family members.

CMPD says Stack called her family Tuesday night from Oklahoma and said she and her daughter were OK. Police say the two do not appear to have any injuries.

Stack reportedly left her home on Cloister Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday before picking up Ava from school.

Before being located, the two were last seen leaving Bain Elementary School at the end of class.

CMPD said a request to issue an Amber Alert for the young girl was denied by the state due to it "not meeting the restrictive criteria."

Police said there was serious concern for their safety due to Megan Stack’s emotional state and recent behavior. CMPD issued a Silver Alert for the mother since the Amber Alert request was denied.

Ava's father, Timothy Lybarger, spoke at a press conference asking for help from the public.

"She's my world. She's everything to me. She's all I have," Lybarger said of his 8-year-old daughter.

According to CMPD Spokesperson Rob Tufano, police looked at footage from the cameras at the school, and followed Megan Stacks financial transactions or any social media posts.

