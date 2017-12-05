Charlotte father makes emotional plea for 8-year-old girl last seen with missing mom

Police are searching for a missing woman and her 8-year-old daughter who were both last seen in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 33-year-old Megan Stack left her home on Cloister Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the mother then picked up her daughter, Ava Stack, from school.

The two were last seen leaving Bain Elementary School at the end of class. Police say Stack never returned home with Ava and their whereabouts are unknown.

CMPD said a request to issue an Amber Alert for the young girl was denied by the state due to it "not meeting the restrictive criteria."

Police say there is a serious concern for their safety due to Megan Stack’s emotional state and recent behavior. Because of this, CMPD has issued a Silver Alert for the mother since the Amber Alert request was denied.

Ava's father, Timothy Lybarger, spoke at a press conference asking for help from the public.

"She's my world. She's everything to me. She's all I have," Lybarger said of his 8-year-old daughter.

According to CMPD Spokesperson Rob Tufano, police are looking at footage from the cameras at the school, and are following Megan Stacks financial transactions or any social media posts.

Tufano also said investigators are optimistic.

"The community needs to know that you've got some dedicated professional investigators on this. They are turning over every stone to work to get a peaceful resolution out of this. We're optimistic we're going to be able to locate them and get them back with their loved ones."

Megan Stack was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants, and black boots. Police say Stack was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper tag. She is around 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds.

CMPD said Ava Stack was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt with a heart design on it, purple jeans, gray shoes and a fuchsia zip-up jacket.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

