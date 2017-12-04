VIDEO: Man rescues dog from muddy pond at Huntersville golf course

A man captured his friend on video saving a dog from a muddy pond in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The Golden Retriever was stuck in a pond at the Highland Creek Golf Club on Highland Creek Parkway.

According to friends, Nick Lewsey saw the animal stuck in the mud near the 12th fairway and jumped in to save him.

The video shows Lewsey waist deep in the mud helping the dog get back to solid ground.

Lewsey's coworkers Hyun Chun and Adam Doudar contacted WBTV and provide the video. They also posted the video online.

As seen in the video, the man returned the dog to a woman who was located nearby.

