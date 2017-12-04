Dog rescued from middle of muddy pond at north Charlotte golf cl - | WBTV Charlotte

Dog rescued from middle of muddy pond at north Charlotte golf club

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man captured a friend on video saving a dog from a muddy pond in Huntersville Monday afternoon.

The Golden Retriever was stuck in a pond at Highland Creek Golf Club in north Charlotte.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by a coworker. 

