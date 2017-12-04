Roberts gives final interview to WBTV before exiting office

Less than 90 minutes before her term in office ended, outgoing Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts gave WBTV her final interview before turning over her reign of power.

Roberts who was elected two years ago, lost to Vi Lyles during the September primary.

Roberts told WBTV’s Steve Crump she was proud of the work carried out by her administration.

"We've had challenges. We have shown our resilience as a community in getting through those," she said.

Critics have said that issues such as HB2 and disturbances following the CMPD shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott were part of the reason she failed to win a second term.

Regarding community concerns that became problems Roberts said, "You never have an opportunity to have knowledge of the future. In hindsight, you would do things better. You can't know the future."

As it relates to her political future, Roberts says that she's keeping her options open but in coming weeks plans to spend more time with her family.

"I've championed progressive policies and we've continued to champion them. The community spoke up and supported a very diverse, a very inclusive, very progressive council, and I really feel that we paved the way for that to happen."

In addition to being Charlotte's mayor for the last two years, Roberts served several terms as a member of Mecklenburg County Commission and eventually became its chairman.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.