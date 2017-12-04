Church choirs robbed

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

At least two church choirs have had their purses pilfered during services this past weekend. Reporter Amanda Foster has the story of one group of singers who wish they’d locked up the choir room before their performance.

Duke University is rescinding a journalism award given to former 'C-B-S This Morning host', Charlie Rose. Rose was accused of sexual harassment by several women who used to work with him.

Some are sneak thieves, and others do it out in the open. A man wearing a Grinch costume is seen on surveillance at a gas station, opening a car door and stealing items right under the nose of the person pumping fuel.

We’ve got an update on the famed Huntersville Cone Week we first told you about last month. The Huntersville Fire Department reports more than $20,000 has been raise for charitable causes—all because someone decorated a weed growing through a traffic cone across from the fire station.

Did you get outside to see tonight’s Super Moon? It appeared big enough to reach out and touch. It may also signal a dramatic change in our mile December weather. Meteorologist Eric Thomas says we’re in for rain and falling temps, and some may see some snowflakes before the week is over.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!