Church choirs robbed

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
At least two church choirs have had their purses pilfered during services this past weekend. Reporter Amanda Foster has the story of one group of singers who wish they’d locked up the choir room before their performance.
Duke University is rescinding a journalism award given to former 'C-B-S This Morning host', Charlie Rose. Rose was accused of sexual harassment by several women who used to work with him.
Some are sneak thieves, and others do it out in the open. A man wearing a Grinch costume is seen on surveillance at a gas station, opening a car door and stealing items right under the nose of the person pumping fuel.
We’ve got an update on the famed Huntersville Cone Week we first told you about last month. The Huntersville Fire Department reports more than $20,000 has been raise for charitable causes—all because someone decorated a weed growing through a traffic cone across from the fire station.
Did you get outside to see tonight’s Super Moon? It appeared big enough to reach out and touch. It may also signal a dramatic change in our mile December weather. Meteorologist Eric Thomas says we’re in for rain and falling temps, and some may see some snowflakes before the week is over.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Less than 90 minutes before her term in office ended, outgoing Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts gave WBTV her final interview before turning over her reign of power. Roberts who was elected two years ago, lost to Vi Lyles during the September primary.More >>
A bank was robbed south of uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon. PNC Bank in the 1000 block of East Boulevard was robbed, according to reports.More >>
If tradition holds, Salisbury will have a new mayor as of Tuesday afternoon. Al Heggins was the top vote-getter in her first run for office.More >>
Mayor Lyles took the oath of office Monday after 7 p.m. at the Government Center in uptown Charlotte.More >>
For 25 years west Charlotte has been home to Ronald Moore. Every morning as he sits outside his apartment, he blasts his Bluetooth speaker as his version of therapy. "Music gives me a piece of mind, it helps me get my mind off the negativity," says Moore.More >>
