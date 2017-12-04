Salisbury likely to have new mayor on Tuesday

If tradition holds, Salisbury will have a new mayor as of Tuesday afternoon.

Al Heggins was the top vote-getter in her first run for office. Heggins was at the top of the list from the very beginning once the results started coming in.

Heggins was followed by incumbent David Post, incumbent Mayor Karen Alexander, newcomer Tamara Sheffield, and incumbent Brian Miller.

Traditionally, during the first council meeting in December, council votes the top vote-getter into the office of mayor.

Heggins is a native of Rowan County and is the founder of the Human Praxis Institute. She previously worked for the city of High Point.

Heggins is also a founding member of Women for Community Justice. Earlier this year the organization held five Stop the Violence summits to bring together residents with police and elected officials to discuss things that contribute to city violence.

Salisbury City Council meets at 5:00 pm on Tuesday in the Salisbury City Council Chambers on S. Main Street.

