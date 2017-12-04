West Charlotte man feels pushed over the edge after city's latest homicide

For 25 years west Charlotte has been home to Ronald Moore. Every morning as he sits outside his apartment, he blasts his Bluetooth speaker as his version of therapy. "Music gives me a piece of mind, it helps me get my mind off the negativity," says Moore.More >>
A bank was robbed south of uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon. PNC Bank in the 1000 block of East Boulevard was robbed, according to reports.More >>
One man was taken into custody following a foot chase just north of uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon. Officers located a stolen van near Russell Avenue and Jennings Street that was occupied by a driver who jumped and ran from the vehicle, police say.More >>
The shooting happened near the 700 block of East Old Limestone Road around 4 a.m.More >>
After Belk temporarily disallowed the seasonal bell ringers, the Charlotte department store confirmed Monday that they will be “absolutely welcome” outside its 294 stores once again.More >>
