Suspect arrested during PNC Bank robbery in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Suspect arrested during PNC Bank robbery in east Charlotte

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A bank was robbed south of uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

PNC Bank in the 1000 block of East Boulevard was robbed, according to reports.

Police say a subject was detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly