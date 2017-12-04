Man arrested following PNC Bank robbery near uptown Charlotte

A man was arrested Monday afternoon accused of robbing a bank south of uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened just after 4 p.m. at the PNC Bank on the 1000 block of East Boulevard. Police say a man went into the bank and demanded money while showing a weapon.

The man then ran away from the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses gave police a detailed description of the robber and a man police say is a suspect, 25-year-old Aaron Raley, was arrested nearby and taken to police headquarters.

Officials say Raley will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

