Police pursue suspect in foot chase north of uptown Charlotte

One man was taken into custody following a foot chase just north of uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Officers located a stolen van near Russell Avenue and Jennings Street that was occupied by a driver who jumped and ran from the vehicle, police say.

Officials say police took the man into custody after a foot chase.

Medical officials arrived on the scene to treat the suspect for minor injuries sustained while running away from officers, reports stated.

