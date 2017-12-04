Deputy who reportedly shot, killed man during call in York County ID'd

Officials have released the name of the deputy who reportedly shot and killed a a man during a call in in York County Friday morning.

The shooting happened near the 700 block of East Old Limestone Road around 4 a.m. A deputy, identified Monday as Deputy Gary Pence, responded to a disturbance call when the incident occurred.

That is when Deputy Pence reportedly shot and killed a man, later identified as 33-year-old Trent Fondren.

Pence was not injured in the incident. He was placed on administrative leave following the incident. He has been with the York County Sheriff's Office since October 2016.

According to WIS's Paul Rivera, who was at the scene, the deputy who fatally shot Fondren was wearing a body camera when the incident happened. Deputies said they are not planning on releasing that body cam footage, according to Rivera.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting.

