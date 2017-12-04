Historic Salisbury Foundation seeking funds for Hall House exterior lighting

The Historic Salisbury Foundation is putting together a year-end appeal for funds to help create exterior lighting for the iconic Hall House.

"Forty-five years ago the Salisbury community came together — and Historic Salisbury Foundation was formed —­­ to save the Dr. Josephus W. Hall House from being turned into a nursing home. You helped us acquire the property in 1972 and you helped us maintain it over the subsequent years," the appeal says. "Today, the Hall House stands proudly as the centerpiece of the historic West Square Neighborhood. But the Hall House, like all historic landmarks, needs improvements."

HSF began upgrading the house’s electrical system with funds from the 2015 year-end appeal. Donations then enabled HSF to properly wire the detached kitchen and take care of the most hazardous problems in the main house.

"Our goal is to raise $15,000 to complete the electrical upgrades inside the Hall House and to provide some much needed exterior lighting to its gracious grounds," the appeal states. "Dr. Hall’s great- great-granddaughter, Fan Moberg and her husband Jim, have donated $3,000 as a lead gift. Your charitable year-end gift will help the Foundation reach this goal and keep the Hall House safe and properly lighted for the next generations."

For more information on making a donation, visit this link: https://historicsalisbury.org/donation-form

