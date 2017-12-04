Call for entries in Salisbury Sculpture contest for 2018

The Salisbury Public Art Committee announces a call for entries for the 2018 Salisbury Sculpture Show and its inaugural Arts & Agriculture program, a special extension of the Sculpture Show.

Artists are invited to submit their outdoor pieces for consideration in the award-winning art installation program by Wednesday, Dec. 20.



The Salisbury Sculpture Show is a nine-month art show in which a select group of sculptures is placed throughout Salisbury, including in the downtown area and at the city’s three colleges. Last year, 18 entries were judged, with four sculptures chosen as winners.



In the upcoming show, pieces chosen for display will be carefully sited to enhance the sculptures’ visibility and ease of access. Artists may submit up to three entries. High-resolution images with a completed entry form and up to three photos per entry sculpture are encouraged. Selected artists will transport and install pieces with on-site assistance where needed and prearranged.

The city will provide concrete pads and installation support. Sculptors are responsible for anchoring systems. The art will be insured by the City of Salisbury.



This year, in addition to the general call for entries, artists are invited to submit specific sculptures to be considered for the Arts and Agricultural extension show at three agricultural sites throughout Rowan County – Patterson Farms, Morgan Ridge Vineyards and a Rowan County park. Artists may submit up to three sculptures (existing or proposals) for these special locations. These site-specific submissions are in addition to any sculptures submitted to the annual Sculpture Show call for entries.



During the extension show, artists must thoroughly address the safety and stability of their work in their applications, as well as the exact method of installing and securing their work (reinforced footings, etc). Proposed sculptures are accepted, but only with a thorough explanation of final dimensions, weight, and material. Materials for all submitted work must be suitable for the outdoors.

The work should be well-suited for an outdoor environment and should embody or enhance the theme of arts and agriculture within the region.



Artists should submit a PDF document that includes at least two high-resolution images of each submitted work. They should also include accurate weight, height, length, depth, and detailed language about how the piece will be secured on the site, and explain how the materials will withstand weather and also safety. Submissions are a separate PDF document than the entries into the annual Salisbury Sculpture Show.

Arts and Agriculture artists will transport and install pieces with assistance where needed and prearranged. The Salisbury Public Art Committee and the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority (RCTDA) will provide concrete pads and installation support. Sculptors are responsible for anchoring systems. Work will be insured for the duration of the show by the RCTDA.



Selected artists will receive a $1,250 stipend for each piece chosen in both sculpture shows. In the Salisbury Sculpture Show, at least three best-in-show cash awards are given each year and a 25% commission on work sold during the show builds funds for future public art in Salisbury.



All sculptures will be selected by a jury of qualified professionals. Work from individuals or teams will be considered; student work is encouraged.



Entering its 10th year, the Salisbury Sculpture Show has featured artists from 10 states and has earned regional and national recognition. Last year, the show won the 2016 Centralina Council of Governments Quality of Life Award and the 2016 US Council of Mayors City Livability Award.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.