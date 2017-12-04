Report: Fight investigated between students, faculty at Rock Hill football game

Police in Rock Hill investigated a reported fight between students and faculty at a football game that occurred in late October.

The alleged incident happened on October 27 at a game being played at Northwestern High School. According to the official report, video of the fight was given to police three days later.

Officers say students tried to rush the field after the game, which is a violation of district policy. The report lists a 57-year-old man as the suspect and a 16-year-old juvenile as the victim but does not give further details.

No charges were filed and no further information has been released. Police did confirm the case was closed.

WBTV has reached out to the district but has not yet received a statement.

