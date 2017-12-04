Scrap metal catches fire in York County

Several residents in York County were asked to stay inside for some time Monday afternoon after scrap metal caught fire.

According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, a CodeRED message was issued to those who lived or worked near the Hunter Street area. Officials posted this message on Facebook:

"For safety concerns due to the black smoke, you are advised to shelter in place which means to close all outside doors and windows and turn off your heating and air conditioning system."

Officials said the fire was under control.

If you experience any health problems, you're asked to call 911.

