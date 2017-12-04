Special Olympics Athlete of the Month: Special Olympics Cleveland County Flag Football Teams

Our Special Olympics Athlete of the Month for December is not just one athlete, but multiple athletes! This month we are featuring the two Special Olympics Cleveland County Flag Football teams!

They recently traveled to Maryland to compete in NIRSA where they finished in 2nd & 3rd place. In the summer of 2018, they will travel to Seattle, Washington for the USA Games to represent Team North Carolina in flag football!

For more on how you can support their efforts, visit www.sonc.net or email Carol Goforth at cagoforth@clevelandcountyschools.org.

