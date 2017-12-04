Deputies: Dollar General employees lock themselves in office following armed robbery

A man is wanted for robbing a Lancaster County business at gunpoint Sunday night.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the armed robbery happened at a Dollar General in the 4400 block of Pageland Highway around 10:41 p.m. Store employees told deputies that a man came into the store with a gun and demanded money.

Two employees had locked themselves in an office and called 911 following the incident, deputies said.

Deputies believe the man who robbed the store had recently been at the Buford Express convenience store, which is located across the road, minutes before the reported robbery happened.

The man was reportedly wearing jeans, a dark jacket and a dark ball cap when the robbery occurred. Deputies say the man fled from the scene in a dark or metallic colored four-door sedan. Deputies believe the vehicle may be a Honda.

Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement:

"We hope someone saw something last night and will call us so we can identify this man. He terrorized two store employees with a pistol, and we need to arrest him before he decides to do this again. If you saw the robber or the car or have any idea who this man is, please contact us.”

It is unclear where the man was headed, deputies say.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information or know the alleged robber's identity, you can call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 802-283-3388.

