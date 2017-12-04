Holiday shipping deadlines: When to mail your packages so they arrive on time.

If you’re planning to shop online or ship packages for the holidays, here is when you need to get them in the mail to make sure they arrive on time.

USPS, FedEx and UPS ground shipping: Ship by Dec. 13.

UPS 3-day select: Ship by Dec. 18.

FedEx Express Saver; USPS priority and first-class mail: Ship by Dec. 19.

FedEx 2 Day and 2 Day AM; UPS 2nd Day Air: Ship by Dec. 20.

FedEx first, priority and standard overnight; UPS Next Day Air; USPS Priority Mail Express: Ship by Dec. 21.

FedEx SameDay: You can ship an item on Christmas and get it there by Christmas using FedEx “SameDay” shipping. FedEx offers this service 365 days a year in all 50 states, and it will get your package to your recipient the day you ship it, even cross-country. It’s pricey, though. Shipments weighing up to 25 lbs cost $235. So, consider this more for emergencies, rather than gifts. For more info on how to use this service, go here.

Military base shipping dates

If your loved one is stationed overseas, you’ll need to observe the following shipping deadlines (from USPS) to ensure your cards, care packages and gifts arrive on time. The USPS is the only carrier allowed to deliver mail to Army Post Offices (APO), Fleet Post Offices (FPO) and Diplomatic Post Offices (DPO).