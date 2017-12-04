Second church safety, security seminar expected to be held in Hickory

Police are holding a second church safety and security seminar in Hickory following the shooting at a Texas church in November.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the second seminar will be held on Dec. 19 at police headquarters in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue SW in Hickory at 6 p.m.

The seminar is expected to focus on the structural protection of the church, internal prevention strategies, establishing security teams and active shooter training, according to officers.

The first seminar, which is scheduled for Wednesday, is currently full, police say. Police say they are no longer accepting registrations for the first seminar.

If you are interested in registering for the second session, you're asked to RSVP at 828-261-2642 by Dec. 15. Police are asking for there to be of a limit of three attendees per church.

If you have any more questions regarding the seminar, you can contact Hickory police at 828-324-2060.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.