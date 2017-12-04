Video captures tiger shark swimming near beachgoers in Florida

The shark seemed uninterested in the swimmers, and eventually swam away without incident. (Credit: CBS Miami | Kenny Melendez)

A very large visitor was seen cruising the shores of South Beach over the weekend, CBS Miami reports.

Drone video captured a tiger shark swimming extremely close to the beach, and some unsuspecting beachgoers on Dec. 22.

Photographer Kenny Melendez said he was getting scenic shots when he noticed the dark figure slowly weaving in between some swimmers.

The brave souls stood their ground and the shark seemed uninterested. It eventually swam away without incident.

No injuries were reported.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.