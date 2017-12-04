Wreck knocks down utility wires, shuts down Gaston County road

The city of Charlotte is warning drivers that parts of East Stonewall and South College streets will be closed for almost a full month, starting Sunday, to relocate utilities for a new development.More >>
The seminar is expected to focus on the structural protection of the church, internal prevention strategies, establishing security teams and active shooter training, according to officers.More >>
Drone video captured a tiger shark swimming extremely close to the beach, and some unsuspecting beachgoers on Dec. 22.More >>
According to Gaston County Communications, West Franklin Boulevard is shut down following the wreck. It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen. Officials did not say what caused the wreck.More >>
Lyles will take the oath of office Monday at 7 p.m. at the Government Center in uptown Charlotte. The council will already have decisions to make including electing a new mayor pro-tem.More >>
