Vi Lyles to be sworn in as Charlotte's new mayor

Charlotte Mayor-elect Vi Lyles and several new city council members will be sworn in Monday night.

Lyles will take the oath of office Monday at 7 p.m. at the Government Center in uptown Charlotte. The council will already have decisions to make including electing a new mayor pro-tem.

Dozens gathered for a pre swearing-in ceremony to honor Lyles Sunday night. It was a chance for people to show her how much they support and stand behind her as she begins her new role in Charlotte.

Lyles ran on a seven point campaign plan.

Some of her promises include creating community advisory groups within each police response area to help the relationships between police and citizens, examining the citizens review board, promoting the hiring of low-income residents in projects funded with public dollars and aiming to provide 5,000 units of affordable housing within three years.

People who have worked with Lyles say she is not only is she the first African-American woman to be mayor but she brings a lot of experience to the role.

"She is also an extremely professional and experienced city operator. She has been in our business office for many years. I think that's gonna bring a lot of expertise to the mayor's position," Keith Haywood, who is the Vice President of Business Development for FDY Inc.

