Vi Lyles sworn in as Charlotte's new mayor

Vi Lyles and several new city council members were sworn into office Monday night.

Mayor Lyles took the oath of office Monday after 7 p.m. at the Government Center in uptown Charlotte.

After the swearing in, the council already has decisions to make including electing a new mayor pro-tem.

Mayor Vi Lyles , new Mayor of #Clt sworn in @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/rQt5qKM8AT — Coleen Harry WBTV (@ColeenHarryWBTV) December 5, 2017

Dozens gathered for a pre swearing-in ceremony to honor Lyles Sunday night. It was a chance for people to show her how much they support and stand behind her as she begins her new role in Charlotte.

Lyles ran on a seven point campaign plan.

Some of her promises include creating community advisory groups within each police response area to help the relationships between police and citizens, examining the Citizen's Review Board, promoting the hiring of low-income residents in projects funded with public dollars and aiming to provide 5,000 units of affordable housing within three years.

People who have worked with Lyles say not only is she the first African-American woman to be mayor but she brings a lot of experience to the role.

"She is also an extremely professional and experienced city operator. She has been in our business office for many years. I think that's gonna bring a lot of expertise to the mayor's position," said Keith Haywood, who is the Vice President of Business Development for FDY Inc.

