Construction shuts down streets near uptown Charlotte for nearly a month

Several streets near uptown Charlotte will be closed for four weeks due to construction.

East Stonewall Street between South Tryon Street and South Brevard Street and South College Street between Morehead Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard closed on Sunday. This closure includes the College Street Exit off of Interstate 277.

The streets are expected to reopen on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.

According to the Charlotte Department of Transportation, drivers who are traveling westbound on East Stonewall Street can take a detour by using South Caldwell Street, East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Tryon Street.

Drivers heading eastbound on West Stonewall Street can take a detour by using South Tryon Street, East 3rd Street and South Brevard Street. If you are wanting to head onto College Street from I-277, which is the John Belk Freeway, you can use South Caldwell Street, East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Tryon Street as detour.

If you want to access South College Street from South Tryon Street, you can detour using South Tryon Street and East 3rd Street.

Charlotte DOT officials say CATS buses will be affected.

You can find a video of the road closure here.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.