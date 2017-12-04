Victim ID'd, shooter at large in Charlotte homicide

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV Newsroom. Today is Monday, December 4. We want to help get your morning started on the right foot. We have your forecast and here's a quick look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning.

DEVELOPING: We getting new information on the victim's identity in Charlotte's latest homicide. Police were called just before 9:30 last night to Roadway Street near Bradford Drive. The person had a gunshot wound and was eventually pronounced dead on scene. WBTV's Caroline Hicks has details on the victim. Right now the shooter is still at large.

TODAY: The man charged in connection to the death of a missing 3-year-old in Onslow County is scheduled to make his first court appearance. 32-year-old Earl Kimrey is accused of discarding and disposing of Marian Woods' body he faces several charges this morning.

Charlotte's newly elected mayor Vi Lyles will be sworn in today.

There's a war of words happening between the president and the FBI. President Trump is lashing out at the FBI, amid signs the investigation into Russian meddling in the Presidential election might be drawing closer to the White House.

Sentencing for a former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop will begin today. Michael Slager pleaded guilty in federal court to violating the civil rights of Walter Scott by using excessive force.

WEATHER CHANGES: Depending on where you live, temperatures are cold to start in some neighborhoods and fairly mild in others. There is a chance of rain in the forecast but it's days away which means it may impact the start to your weekend. Meteorologist Al Conklin has details right now. Tune in for his forecast.

Christine