Police: Man found dead after apparent shooting in west Charlotte

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in west Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 4400 block of Roadway Street.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call that came in around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival they located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

CMPD is advising the public to avoid the area.

This marks Charlotte's 81st homicide of 2017.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

