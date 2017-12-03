Man killed in west Charlotte shooting ID'd

A man who was shot to death in west Charlotte Sunday night has been identified.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting happened in the 4400 block of Roadway Street.Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in that area around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found 23-year old Kenneth Bernard Edwards on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced Edwards dead on the scene.

CMPD asked the public to avoid the area following the shooting.

#CMPD is investigating a homicide on Roadway Dr. near Bradford Dr. in West Charlotte. Please avoid the area possible. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 4, 2017

This marks Charlotte's 81st homicide of 2017.

No one has been arrested in this shooting.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

