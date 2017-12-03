Man killed in west Charlotte shooting ID'd - | WBTV Charlotte

Man killed in west Charlotte shooting ID'd

(Bria Bell/WBTV) (Bria Bell/WBTV)
(Bria Bell/WBTV) (Bria Bell/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was shot to death in west Charlotte Sunday night has been identified. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting happened in the 4400 block of Roadway Street.Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in that area around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found 23-year old Kenneth Bernard Edwards on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced Edwards dead on the scene.

CMPD asked the public to avoid the area following the shooting. 

This marks Charlotte's 81st homicide of 2017.

No one has been arrested in this shooting. 

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly