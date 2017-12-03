Heavy fire damages house in northwest Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Heavy fire damages house in northwest Charlotte

(John Sparks/WBTV) (John Sparks/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Fire crews responded to a heavy fire burning at a house in northwest Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department the incident happened in the 500 block of Lakewood Avenue.

CFD said heavy flames were showing and the house was fully involved. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters controlled the fire in 23 minutes and no injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly