Heavy fire damages house in northwest Charlotte

Fire crews responded to a heavy fire burning at a house in northwest Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department the incident happened in the 500 block of Lakewood Avenue.

Structure Fire; 500 block of Lakewood Ave; house fully involved; Station 13 area — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 4, 2017

CFD said heavy flames were showing and the house was fully involved. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters controlled the fire in 23 minutes and no injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

Update Structure Fire; 516 Lakewood Ave; 27 firefighters control house fire in 23 minutes; no injuries reported; fire under investigation — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 4, 2017

No further information has been released.

