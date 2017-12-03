Pedestrian struck, injured in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, injured in Charlotte

A pedestrian was injured after being struck in east Charlotte Sunday.

According to Medic, the incident happened at the intersection of Eastway Drive and Central Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

