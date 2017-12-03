Woman found dead in car in Mooresville

A woman was found dead in a vehicle in a Mooresville parking lot Sunday morning.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, 23-year-old Alexandria Leigh McNeely was pronounced dead on the scene after she was found in a car at Brawley Commons Shopping Center on Brawley School Road.

Police said a call came in for an unconscious person in a vehicle around 9 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed Monday, Dec. 4 to determine the cause of death.

No further information has been released.

