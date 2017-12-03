Wake Forest will face Texas A&M in 2017 Belk Bowl

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2017 Belk Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. The game, celebrating year 16, will be televised nationally by ESPN.

For the 2017 Belk Bowl, Wake Forest is designated the away team and Texas A&M is designated the home team.

Wake Forest is making its second appearance in the game, having defeated UConn 24-10 in 2007. Texas A&M will be making its first appearance in the game.

Wake Forest finished the season with a 7-5 overall record, with a 4-4 record in the ACC. Texas A&M finished the season with a 7-5 overall record, with a 4-4 record in the SEC.

The game is played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Belk has been the title sponsor of the Belk Bowl since 2011, working to help increase the Bowl’s visibility both regionally and nationally.

Multi-platinum-selling country music artist Scotty McCreery will be the headline act at the 2017 Belk Bowl FanFest Concert.

Free to the public on gameday, FanFest will take place in uptown Charlotte on Mint Street outside Bank of America Stadium.

Individual tickets for the 2017 Belk Bowl are available through www.BelkTickets.com and the participating schools.

Fans can visit the official website, www.BelkBowl.com, for more information about the game and surrounding events.

