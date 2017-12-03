Mobile home fatal fire under investigation in Statesville - | WBTV Charlotte

Mobile home fatal fire under investigation in Statesville

(Dwayne McFalls | WBTV) (Dwayne McFalls | WBTV)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Statesville early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred in the 400 block of Garden Valley Road.

Reports stated that one person died as a result of the fire. No additional information has been released on any other injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation.

No names have been released.

