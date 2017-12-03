Police: Person found dead in vacant building fire

One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Statesville early Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 400 block of Garden Valley Road. Reports stated that one person died as a result of the fire.More >>
One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Statesville early Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 400 block of Garden Valley Road. Reports stated that one person died as a result of the fire.More >>
Corey Washington Facebook user Corey Washington posted video of a nasty brawl that broke out between fans during Saturday’s ACC football championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Clemson beat Miami 38-3.More >>
Corey Washington Facebook user Corey Washington posted video of a nasty brawl that broke out between fans during Saturday’s ACC football championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Clemson beat Miami 38-3.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department the incident happened in the 4700 block of North Tryon Street.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department the incident happened in the 4700 block of North Tryon Street.More >>
One person was found dead in a vacant commercial building after a fire in Gastonia Saturday afternoon. A commercial building caught fire at 4:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Oakland Street. Firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the rear of the building where a small fire was contained in the crawl space, officials say.More >>
One person was found dead in a vacant commercial building after a fire in Gastonia Saturday afternoon. A commercial building caught fire at 4:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Oakland Street. Firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the rear of the building where a small fire was contained in the crawl space, officials say.More >>
The city of Charlotte is warning drivers that parts of East Stonewall and South College streets will be closed for almost a full month, starting Sunday, to relocate utilities for a new development.More >>
The city of Charlotte is warning drivers that parts of East Stonewall and South College streets will be closed for almost a full month, starting Sunday, to relocate utilities for a new development.More >>