Police: Person found dead in vacant building fire

One person was found dead in a vacant commercial building after a fire in Gastonia Saturday afternoon.

A commercial building caught fire at 4:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Oakland Street.

Firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the rear of the building where a small fire was contained in the crawl space, officials say.

A person was found in the crawl space of the building that had been vacant for over a year. The Fire Investigation Task Force and Gastonia Police Department were notified and are currently investigating.

The name of the person has not been released at this time.

