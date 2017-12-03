Man arrested after brawl was caught on video at ACC Championship

A 22-year-old man was arrested after a brawl broke out in the stands at Bank of America Stadium during Saturday’s ACC Championship football game.

Reed Fletcher, 22, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records.

Clemson beat Miami in the game, 38-3.

Facebook user Corey Washington posted video of the fight online Saturday. In the video, fans tumble across the blue stadium seats and several people get punched in the face. One man appears to have a bloody face by the end of the fight, and another looks like he’s being physically restrained from fighting.

In the video, bystanders remind the men that there are kids nearby. In the seats immediately behind where the man with the bloody face ends up, two people appear to be protecting and comforting a small child.

Fletcher was released at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, and his bond was $500, sheriff’s office records said.

He lives in Rogersville, Tenn., according to the sheriff’s office records.

The footage is reminiscent of a fight that broke out among fans at the Eagles-Panthers game in October, a game also at Bank of America Stadium.