One dead after car collides with city bus in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a city bus in Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department the incident happened in the 4700 block of North Tryon Street.

CMPD says it appears no one on the city bus was sent to the hospital.

Officials say both directions of North Tryon Street from Sugar Creek to Bennett Lane were closed due to the accident.

Police say drivers should use Eastway Drive or Craighead Road as an alternate route.

There's no word on additional injuries and no further information has been released.

