One dead after car collides with city bus in Charlotte

Corey Washington Facebook user Corey Washington posted video of a nasty brawl that broke out between fans during Saturday’s ACC football championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Clemson beat Miami 38-3.More >>
Corey Washington Facebook user Corey Washington posted video of a nasty brawl that broke out between fans during Saturday’s ACC football championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Clemson beat Miami 38-3.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department the incident happened in the 4700 block of North Tryon Street.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department the incident happened in the 4700 block of North Tryon Street.More >>
The city of Charlotte is warning drivers that parts of East Stonewall and South College streets will be closed for almost a full month, starting Sunday, to relocate utilities for a new development.More >>
The city of Charlotte is warning drivers that parts of East Stonewall and South College streets will be closed for almost a full month, starting Sunday, to relocate utilities for a new development.More >>
It’s a tale of two sides for a hot button issue, abortion.More >>
It’s a tale of two sides for a hot button issue, abortion.More >>
According to CMPD, 35 dogs, 29 cats, one guinea pig and one fish were adopted at the event.More >>
According to CMPD, 35 dogs, 29 cats, one guinea pig and one fish were adopted at the event.More >>