One dead after car collides with city bus in Charlotte

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a city bus in Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department the incident happened in the 4700 block of North Tryon Street.

CMPD says it appears no one on the city bus was sent to the hospital.

Officials say both directions of North Tryon Street from Sugar Creek to Bennett Lane were closed due to the accident.

N. Tryon St. closed in both directions at 4600 block due to vehicle accident; 1140 pm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 3, 2017

Police say drivers should use Eastway Drive or Craighead Road as an alternate route.

Traffic Alert: N. Tryon is closed from Sugar Creek to Bennett Ln due to a fatality crash. One person has been pronounced deceased. Please use Eastway Drive or Craighead Road as an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 3, 2017

There's no word on additional injuries and no further information has been released.

