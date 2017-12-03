One dead after car collides with CATS city bus in north Charlotte

Authorities say one person is dead after a CATS city bus collided with a car in north Charlotte late Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the fatal crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 4700 block of N. Tryon. The CATS bus carrying 14 passengers and a Nissan car were both located in the right lane of outbound traffic.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene by medical officials. No major injuries were reported from the passengers on the bus.

Officials say the CATS bus had just pulled off from a stop when the Nissan ran into the back of the bus.

Speed for either vehicles does not appear to be a factor, however alcohol and drug use appear to be a factor for the driver of the Nissan, reports stated.

Major Crash Unit, DWI Task Force, Transit Unit and Crime Scene Search were called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Officials ask if anyone has additional information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

N. Tryon St. closed in both directions at 4600 block due to vehicle accident; 1140 pm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 3, 2017

Traffic Alert: N. Tryon is closed from Sugar Creek to Bennett Ln due to a fatality crash. One person has been pronounced deceased. Please use Eastway Drive or Craighead Road as an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 3, 2017

