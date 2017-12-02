Busy uptown intersection is closing for December to make way for a new office tower

Stonewall Street, with the College Street intersection in the background. (Source: Ely Portillo/The Charlotte Observer)

The city of Charlotte is warning drivers that parts of East Stonewall and South College streets will be closed for almost a full month, starting Sunday, to relocate utilities for a new development.

Stonewall will close between between South Tryon and South Brevard streets, while College will close between Morehead Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That could be a headache for commuters who start and end their trips by accessing Interstate 277 from that route.

The closure will start at 3 p.m. Sunday and run through 5 p.m. on Dec. 29.

“This closure is necessary for utility relocation in advance of the Tryon Place development construction,” the city of Charlotte said in a statement.

Tryon Place is an office tower and hotel, anchored by Ally Financial, under development by Crescent Communities.

Construction on Tryon Place is set to start in the first quarter of 2018. The Charlotte Department of Transportation said motorists can use surrounding streets to detour around the closure.