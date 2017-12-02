Anders Broman's career-high 39 leads Winthrop in 107-76 win

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Anders Broman scored a career-high 29 points, Xavier Cooks notched his first triple-double and Winthrop reeled off a third-straight win, 107-76 over the NAIA's Reinhardt on Saturday.

Winthrop (5-3) sent all 15 players into the game, a dozen scored with five reaching double figures. Behind Anders Broman's 11-for-18 shooting, Bjorn Broman and Kyle Zunic scored 15 each, Austin Awad added 12 and Cooks scored 11 points to go with 15 rebounds and 11 assists. Winthrop shot 55 percent from the floor (44-for-80) with 11 3-pointers. Winthrop had 10 steals and two blocked shots as Reinhardt committed 17 turnovers.

Anders Broman had four of Winthrop's 10 steals.

Three Reinhardt players - Corey Tobin, Melvin Irving and Dwight Sanders - scored 18 points each but the team was held to 39-percent shooting (27-for-69) and was outrebounded 47-38 and were often held to one shot as Winthrop grabbed 36 boards on defense.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.