More than 60 animals adopted after CMPD event in Charlotte

More than 60 animals have new homes after the Share The Love Adoption Day in Charlotte Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control, who waived all pet adoptions fees.

According to CMPD, 33 dogs, 29 cats, one guinea pig and one fish were adopted at the event.

The event took place at their facility on Byrum Drive from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

CMPD's Animal Care and Control was joined by Subaru of South Boulevard who had adoption bags and toys available to send home with adopters.

