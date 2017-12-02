Large hole left after car crashes into Wells Fargo Bank - | WBTV Charlotte

Large hole left after car crashes into Wells Fargo Bank

(Dwayne McFalls | WBTV) (Dwayne McFalls | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A car crashed into a Wells Fargo Bank on Freedom Drive Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Freedom Drive at 10:49 a.m. According to a caller, the vehicle collided with the structure of the building. 

No one was injured during the incident, officials reported.

No further information has been released at this time.

