State historical marker missing from Davidson County

One of those iconic historical markers that are found all across the state of North Carolina, according to a press release from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which manages the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program, requests the public’s help in locating a missing historical marker. The marker was located on I-85 Business/US 29/70 west of Thomasville and is about John Mills, the head of Oxford Orphanage and Thomasville Baptist Orphanage (Mills Home) and president Oxford Female College.

A webpage about the marker is online at http://www.ncmarkers.com/Markers.aspx?MarkerId=K-32. If you have information regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of this marker, please contact Ansley Herring Wegner at 919-807-7291 or ansley.wegner@ncdcr.gov.

The N.C. Highway Historical Marker Program is within the Office of Archives and History and administered by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The Highway Marker Program is collaboration between the N.C. Departments of Natural and Cultural Resources and Transportation.