Serious injuries reported after west Charlotte shooting

One person was transported with serious injuries after a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say that one person was shot at Wendy's in the 3300 block of Freedom Drive around 1 a.m.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main with serious injuries, officials say.

No arrests have been made in this case. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Officials have not released any additional information at this time.

