Carolina Panthers participating in 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

The Carolina Panthers are in for a tough divisional showdown Sunday with the New Orleans Saints.

While the competition on the field will be intense, what the players are wearing will also grab the attention of fans.

This weekend all NFL teams will have the chance to participate in the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign.

Several Panthers players will wear cleats with custom designs to showcase charities they personally support.

"I wanted to honor my brother because growing up you look up to your older brothers. I got two older brothers,” said Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera in a video posted to Twitter.

Rivera will be wearing two specially-designed shoes Sunday. One of the shoes will be purple to represent the fight against pancreatic cancer and the other will be camouflage to honor the USO of North Carolina. Rivera explained in the video that he chose these two causes for special reasons. He had a brother die of pancreatic cancer and his family has ties to the United States military.

The cleat movement will extend down the sidelines.

Safety Kurt Coleman allowed children at Levine Children's Hospital to design his cleats. The children drew sketches of themselves as superheroes. The images were printed on Coleman’s cleats.

"They (the children) are the ones that are the true superheroes. We draw our strength from them,” said Coleman in a video posted to Twitter.

Officials from the Panthers organization released information about several of the other players

Linebacker Luke Kuechly is supporting the Project Life Movement, an operation designed to increase the potential pool of bone marrow and tissue donors.

Defensive end Julius Peppers will be wearing Carolina Blue cleats to honor a scholarship fund for African-American students at his Alma Mater, the University of North Carolina.

Running back Christian McCaffrey will sport colorful cleats for Hope Haven Rwanda, a non-profit that provides education to communities in Rwanda. McCaffrey went to Rwanda for a mission trip when he was in high school.

At least 22 Panthers players and six different Panthers coaches will be wearing special cleats on Sunday.

This is the second year in a row the NFL is participating in the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign.

