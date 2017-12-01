Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte woman with cognitive issues

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman in Charlotte.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Bettie McMurray, who was reported missing from the 4800 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road Friday.

McMurray is a black female who stands 5'2" tall and weighs 124 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black hair.

McMurray's daughter reported that her mother was last seen at the Circle G restaurant in the 4800 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road around noon Friday. She was last seen wearing a white sweater with multi-colored flowers, grey sweat pants and carrying a large purse. Officials now say she was last seen in the 300 block of East Trade Street at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say McMurray has been diagnosed with cognitive issues and her family is extremely concerned about her.

Anyone who sees or has information about Bettie McMurray is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

