Silver Alert canceled for missing Charlotte woman with cognitive issues

A car crashed into a Wells Fargo Bank on Freedom Drive Saturday afternoon. No one was injured during this incident. No further information has been released at this time.More >>
A car crashed into a Wells Fargo Bank on Freedom Drive Saturday afternoon. No one was injured during this incident. No further information has been released at this time.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck happened at 4:18 p.m. at the intersection of Saluda Road and East Border Road south of Rock Hill.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck happened at 4:18 p.m. at the intersection of Saluda Road and East Border Road south of Rock Hill.More >>
One person was transported with serious injuries after a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say that one person was shot and transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main.More >>
One person was transported with serious injuries after a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say that one person was shot and transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
Charlotte city officials and police are preparing to respond Saturday morning on Latrobe Drive as thousands of people are expected for a prayer walk outside A Preferred Women's Health Center. The group, LoveLife Charlotte, is organizing the walk.More >>
Charlotte city officials and police are preparing to respond Saturday morning on Latrobe Drive as thousands of people are expected for a prayer walk outside A Preferred Women's Health Center. The group, LoveLife Charlotte, is organizing the walk.More >>