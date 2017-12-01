Silver Alert canceled for missing Charlotte woman with cognitive issues

A Silver Alert has been cancelled for 67-year-old Bettie McMurray, who was reported missing from the 4800 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road Friday.

McMurray is a black female who stands 5'2" tall and weighs 124 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black hair.

McMurray's daughter reported that her mother was last seen at the Circle G restaurant in the 4800 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road around noon Friday. She was last seen wearing a white sweater with multi-colored flowers, grey sweat pants and carrying a large purse. Officials now say she was last seen in the 300 block of East Trade Street at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

