One person killed, two injured in York County crash

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash in York County Friday afternoon.

The two-vehicle wreck happened at 4:18 p.m. at the intersection of Saluda Road and East Border Road south of Rock Hill. Troopers say a Chevy Impala on East Border Rd ran a stop sign and was struck by a Chevy Tahoe.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Tahoe were taken to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for injuries. There is no word on the extent of those injuries.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.