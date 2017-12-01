Charlotte's mayor-elect Vi Lyles upbeat about upcoming inauguration

We'll learn more about Charlotte Mayor-elect Vi Lyles' vision for our city this coming Monday night when she takes office.

Meanwhile, the mayor-elect spent Friday afternoon working out some last-minute details at uptown's Government Center, including wrapping up a photo shoot for her official headshot.

Over the last few days, Lyles has been in classes at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. The place of learning for years has opened its doors to new mayors from around the country.

During a hallway chat with WBTV, Lyles didn't reveal any policy decisions.

She reflected on the fact that our city has a smooth transition when there is a change in leadership.

"Charlotte should be very proud of having the kind of government that transitions are very well done. So I have a lot to say that's very positive," she said. "I think Mayor Roberts is going to be a great community leader just like she's been for the last ten years, and I'm excited about the opportunity for me to step forward to serve our citizens."

The oath of office will be administered for Lyles will be held Monday at 7 p.m. That's when Charlotte gets a new mayor as well as a new city council.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.