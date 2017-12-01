The 2018 Toyota Sienna can get you home for the holidays

Are you thinking about hitting the road with the family for the holidays? The roads are guaranteed to be busy both in and out of town – highways are full of travelers, and local roads are busy with people out shopping and celebrating. You need a safe, reliable, and family-friendly vehicle to make the most of your holiday season, and affordability doesn’t hurt either. Toyota of North Charlotte has the perfect solution. The 2018 Toyota Sienna has arrived at our dealership, and it’s an exceptional fit for all of your holiday drive time needs.

Take on the holiday season from behind the wheel of this N Charlotte Toyota minivan

Why do we think you should take the 2018 Toyota Sienna home for the holidays? Here are some of the major features we love about this N Charlotte Toyota minivan:

It’s safe. It’s decked out with the latest and greatest safety technology, including features like Toyota Safety Sense P, the Star Safety System, and a Bird’s Eye View Camera with Perimeter Scan. There’s also an advanced airbag system woven into the design, as well as four LATCH system points for your car seats and booster seats. Parking is easy thanks to parking assist sonar in the front and rear, and there’s a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert to give you extra eyes in busy parking lots. Plus, Safety Connect Services are an option, hooking you up with features like emergency assistance and automatic collision notification.

The 2018 Toyota Sienna offers a family-friendly drive time solution

It’s family-friendly. Not only does this spacious N Charlotte Toyota minivan seat up to eight with ease, it still has 39 cubic feet of cargo space to spare for all of your cargo needs. You’ll find efficiency and convenience features like three-zone automatic climate control, driver easy speak, and easy-clean fabric seats at your fingertips. Plus, top technology is included in the 2018 Toyota Sienna to make life easier. Entune Audio is up for grabs with options like Bluetooth wireless streaming, dynamic navigation, the Entune App Suite, voice recognition, and a 7-inch touchscreen interface!

Plus, you’ll absolutely love hitting the road with elements like:

An optional JBL audio system

A rear-seat Blu-Ray disc system with wireless headphones

Dual power sliding doors and a power rear liftgate

Split and stow 3 rd row seats to make more room for cargo

Power windows with jam protection

An auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink Universal Transceiver

Five USB ports for charging devices

Remote keyless entry or the Smart Key System with push button start

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

And on top of that, the starting MSRP is just $30,750 AND you’ll have seven models to choose from. Plus, the 2018 Toyota Sienna gets 19/27 mpg so you’ll save big bucks both when you sign the dotted line and afterward!

