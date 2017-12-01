The new 2018 Toyota Sequoia is here at Toyota of North Charlotte!

Are you looking for a stylish new car that can handle everyone in your family? Or maybe you need a vehicle that can haul a bunch of stuff around town? We have the perfect car for you at Toyota of North Charlotte! The 2018 Toyota Sequoia is an incredibly powerful and stylish ride. Our team has picked out some of our favorite features that make this Toyota SUV a standout among the rest!

Check out the amazing features of the 2018 Toyota Sequoia

There are plenty of things to love about this North Charlotte Toyota. We’ve put together a few lists that include some of the features that you’ll surely love in this stylish SUV.

An elegant interior

Heated and ventilated leather seats

If you’re like Goldilocks and prefer things not too hot or not too cold, you’ll love the seats in the new 2018 Toyota Sequoia. That way your stylish seats won’t be as hot as fire in the summer or as cold as ice in the winter.

Second-row climate control

Passengers will spend less time arguing over what temperature to keep the car thanks to this convenient Toyota feature!

Multiple power outlets

There are three 12V auxiliary outlets available in the new Toyota Sequoia. That way you can plug in everything from a gaming system to a phone charger to ensure everyone is entertained during the drive.

Moonroof

You’ll be able to enjoy a view of the North Charlotte sky whenever you want thanks to this Toyota moonroof!

A capable ride that versatile and adaptable

Seating for up to eight

If you have a large family, this is a great vehicle for you! There’s plenty of room for everyone to stay comfortable!

Power reclining third-row seating

If you dread having to wrestle with seats for adjusting, you’ll love the fact that the third row of the 2018 Toyota Sequoia is powered. Now it’ll be easy to adjust them!

Plenty of storage space

If you need a car that can handle all of your baggage, groceries, supplies, and more, this is the one for you! There are 120.1 cubic feet of cargo room for all of your stuff.

Perfect performance

381 horsepower

A powerful 5.7-liter V8 engine puts out 381 horsepower!

Available Multi-Mode 4WD

If you and your family like to take on the outdoors, you’ll be happy to know that you can go off-roading with ease thanks to available Multi-Mode 4WD.

Find your next Toyota SUV at in North Charlotte

Are you interested in taking the new 2018 Toyota Sequoia for a test drive? We knew you would be! You can find one to drive at Toyota of North Charlotte. We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, which you can reach by taking Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville. And if you end up falling in love with this Toyota SUV, you can bring it home for an MSRP starting at $48,300.