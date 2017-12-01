The new 2018 Toyota Sequoia is here at Toyota of North Charlotte!

Are you looking for a stylish new car that can handle everyone in your family? Or maybe you need a vehicle that can haul a bunch of stuff around town? We have the perfect car for you at Toyota of North Charlotte! The 2018 Toyota Sequoia is an incredibly powerful and stylish ride. Our team has picked out some of our favorite features that make this Toyota SUV a standout among the rest!
There are plenty of things to love about this North Charlotte Toyota. We’ve put together a few lists that include some of the features that you’ll surely love in this stylish SUV.
An elegant interior
If you’re like Goldilocks and prefer things not too hot or not too cold, you’ll love the seats in the new 2018 Toyota Sequoia. That way your stylish seats won’t be as hot as fire in the summer or as cold as ice in the winter.
Passengers will spend less time arguing over what temperature to keep the car thanks to this convenient Toyota feature!
There are three 12V auxiliary outlets available in the new Toyota Sequoia. That way you can plug in everything from a gaming system to a phone charger to ensure everyone is entertained during the drive.
You’ll be able to enjoy a view of the North Charlotte sky whenever you want thanks to this Toyota moonroof!
A capable ride that versatile and adaptable
If you have a large family, this is a great vehicle for you! There’s plenty of room for everyone to stay comfortable!
If you dread having to wrestle with seats for adjusting, you’ll love the fact that the third row of the 2018 Toyota Sequoia is powered. Now it’ll be easy to adjust them!
If you need a car that can handle all of your baggage, groceries, supplies, and more, this is the one for you! There are 120.1 cubic feet of cargo room for all of your stuff.
Perfect performance
A powerful 5.7-liter V8 engine puts out 381 horsepower!
If you and your family like to take on the outdoors, you’ll be happy to know that you can go off-roading with ease thanks to available Multi-Mode 4WD.
Are you interested in taking the new 2018 Toyota Sequoia for a test drive? We knew you would be! You can find one to drive at Toyota of North Charlotte. We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, which you can reach by taking Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville. And if you end up falling in love with this Toyota SUV, you can bring it home for an MSRP starting at $48,300.
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
